TOKYO, June 20 Urawa Red Diamonds clinched the J-League's first-stage title with a game to spare after holding on with 10 men for a 1-1 draw at Vissel Kobe on Saturday.

The result increased the Reds' record unbeaten run to 16 games stretching back to the start of the season and lifted them to 38 points, five ahead of second-placed Sanfrecce Hiroshima, with one match left in the first stage.

As first stage winners, the Reds booked their spot in the championship playoffs starting in late November.

Tsukasa Umesaki struck in the 27th minute to put the Reds in front but the leaders suffered a setback when defender Tomoya Ugajin was shown a second yellow card with about 15 minutes remaining in the match.

Substitute Kazuma Watanabe scored for Kobe in the 84th minute to make it 1-1. The Reds suffered some nervous moments in the last few minutes but managed to hold on and bag the crucial point.

In other matches, Sanfrecce thrashed Montedio Yamagata 5-1 at home to consolidate their second spot in the table while last year's domestic treble winners Gamba Osaka were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Vegalta Sendai. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Toby Davis)