Oct 26 Gamba Osaka defeated FC Tokyo 2-1 at home to cut the Urawa Reds' lead to three points after the J-League leaders played out a 1-1 draw at Kashima Antlers.

With four matches left in the campaign, the Reds, who are eyeing their first title since 2006, are on 58 points, ahead of Osaka on 55 and seven clear of third-placed Antlers.

The Reds had the chance to take an early lead with a penalty in the fifth minute but Marcio Richardes fluffed the chance.

The Antlers went ahead in the 39th minute through Caio, much to the delight of their supporters at the Kashima Stadium.

Substitute Tadanari Lee, who replaced Richardes, levelled for the league leaders in the 63rd minute.

Reds manager Mihailo Petrovic was not too unhappy with Sunday's result.

"You could call today's match the Japanese Clasico," Petrovic was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency. "It was a great game played at high tempo. I thought we played slightly better -- in that we created several chances we didn't take.

"The only chance we allowed Kashima was the one they scored from. I'm happy with the performance I got from my players. I like to think we are a step closer to the championship now."

Osaka kept the pressure on the Reds with a 2-1 win against Tokyo on Sunday.

Petrovic felt their home match against Osaka on Nov. 22, after the international break, will ultimately decide the J-League champions.

"I think the game against Gamba will make or break us," Petrovic said. "But we need to win the game before that to make it count.

"We aren't afraid, though our lead has shrunk. We know what we have to do in our last four games." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Martyn Herman)