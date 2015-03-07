TOKYO, March 7 University student Yoshinori Muto scored a stunning stoppage- time equaliser as FC Tokyo fought back to snatch a 2-2 draw at champions Gamba Osaka on the opening day of the new, revamped J-League season.

Gamba, who won the domestic treble last season in their first year back in the top flight, were coasting to victory when Takashi Usami slotted a 52nd-minute penalty after Brazilian striker Patric had opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime.

But 22-year-old Japan international Muto, in his final year at Keio University, had other ideas.

He halved the deficit in the 75th minute before letting fly with a stoppage-time strike from 25 metres to earn a point for Tokyo, who finished ninth last season.

"We were down by two so I wanted to do something, anything, for the team," Muto was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.

"My team mates always tell me to look to score.

"I managed to get a good first touch on the second goal. There wasn't a lot of time left so I just whacked it on instinct. I didn't think I could spot it as well as I did.

"I like to think taking a point off the treble champions is a hugely positive result."

Elsewhere, 2013 champions Sanfrecce Hiroshima cruised to a 2-0 win over Ventforet Kofu, while Vegalta Sendai beat promoted Montedio Yamagata by the same score after a brace from Brazilian Wilson.

Kawasaki Frontale took the spoils in the Kanagawa derby after winning 3-1 away to Yokohama F Marinos, while Sagan Tosu edged Albirex Niigata 2-1 at home.

The J-League has brought back an unpopular two-stage system last used in 2004 where the champions will be decided after a complex playoff system featuring the two winners of the 17-game leagues and the three teams with the most aggregate points.

The method was previously dropped over concerns the best team over the year were not being crowned champions and comes after a close battle in last year's title race where only three points separated the top five sides. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Ed Osmond)