TOKYO, March 14 A controversial goal by Yoshito Okubo that helped Kawasaki Frontlale grab a 2-2 draw at home to Vissel Kobe on Saturday is sure to ignite calls for goalline technology to be introduced in the J.League.

A 59th minute header by the Japanese international was heading towards an unguarded net when Vissel defender Ryo Okui deflected the ball against the underside of the crossbar with an attempted clearance.

The ball then bounced down on the goalline twice before being snatched away by the goalkeeper only for the referee to award a goal to level the match at 1-1.

Seven Vissel players surrounded the referee and assistant but the officials refused to change their minds.

However, the visitors did not dwell on the setback with defender Shunki Takahashi putting them back ahead in the 72nd minute after Kazuma Watanabe's opener in the 30th.

They did not hold the lead for long as Brazil midfielder Renato notched a second Kawasaki equaliser two minutes later to grab a share of the spoils.

New Japan head coach Vahid Halilhodzic opted to take in FC Tokyo's home clash with Yokohama F Marinos as his first fixture since being appointed on Thursday but the game lacked much action and ended goalless.

Urawa Red Diamonds, who led the standings for most of last season before being caught by eventual champions Gamba Osaka, made it two wins from two this year after a late strike by skipper Yuki Abe gave them a 1-0 win over newly-promoted Montedio Yamagata.

Gamba play away to Sagan Tosu later on Saturday while Sanfrecce Hiroshima, who won the title in 2012 and 2013 are also on the road at Matsumoto Yamaga. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)