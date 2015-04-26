TOKYO, April 26 Holders Gamba Osaka moved into second in the J.League on Sunday after a cheeky effort from Takashi Usami and a late strike by substitute Patric were enough to see off struggling Albirex Niigata 2-1.

The Brazilian striker had been surprisingly left on the bench by coach Kenta Hasegawa after scoring twice in their 5-0 rout of Guangzhou R&F in AFC Champions League action midweek but he came on for the second half and helped bank the three points.

The 27-year-old took a crossfield pass from Shu Kurata on his chest before swivelling to strike a left foot winner past the helpless Niigata goalkeeper Tatsuya Morita.

The three points took Gamba to 16 from seven matches, one behind leaders Urawa Red Diamonds, who beat Nagoya Grampus Eight 2-1 on Saturday.

Gamba had taken the lead through in-form Japanese international Usami's sneaky effort in the 48th minute.

The forward waited behind Morita, who dropped the ball down to clear up field only for Usami to nip in and sweep the ball into the empty net for his ninth goal of the season.

Niigata had pulled level in the 67th minute when Brazilian Leo Silva struck but Patric's winner meant they slumped to their third defeat of the season to sit 15th in the 18-team league on six points. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)