TOKYO, April 29 Red hot striker Takashi Usami bagged his ninth goal in seven matches to lead Japanese title holders Gamba Osaka to their eighth consecutive win on Wednesday.

The diminutive forward, who previously had a loan spell with German giants Bayern Munich, struck the only goal as last season's treble winners beat goal shy Matsumoto Yamaga 1-0.

The 22-year-old swept home after Brazilian forward Patric lured out the goalkeeper before cutting the ball back for the in-form striker, who made his international debut last month.

The three points moved Gamba onto 19 from eight games, one back of leaders Urawa Red Diamonds who beat bottom club Ventforet Kofu 2-0 in the day's late fixture.

The Reds failed to hit the heights in Kofu before Tsukasa Umesaki tucked home from an acute angle with just over 15 minutes remaining to break the deadlock.

Slovenian striker Zlatan Ljubijankic then made the game safe by adding a second with 11 minutes to go when he reacted quickest to knock in a rebound after seeing his penalty well saved.

The Reds led the standings for a long period last season before being chased down by a charging Gamba, who looked set for relegation at one point only to win the title and both domestic cups.

The two sides already look like the most likely winners of the revamped J.League this term, which will be split into two campaigns and also feature end of season playoffs.

FC Tokyo are third on 17 points after grabbing a late winner to beat Albirex Niigata 1-0, while 2012 and 2013 champions Sanfrecce Hiroshima are a further point back following their 2-1 comeback win at Yokohama F-Marinos.

Elsewhere, the pressure is mounting on Shimizu S-Pulse coach Katsumi Oenoki after his side threw away a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 at home to Montedio Yamagata.

Oenoki's side, 16th in the 18 team standings, were 3-0 up after 26 minutes but Ryohei Hayashi's back post header in the 94th minute completed the comeback. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Justin Palmer)