TOKYO May 7 Kawasaki Frontale striker Yoshito Okubo was given hope of an international future with Japan after being called up for a two-day training camp for local-based players on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has not been involved with the national side since a disappointing showing during Japan's group stage exit at the World Cup last year.

Okubo was top scorer in the J.League for the last two seasons and has managed seven goals in 10 appearances this term.

He was ignored for most of Alberto Zaccheroni's reign which ended after the World Cup in Brazil and did not feature under Javier Aguirre, who left earlier this year.

New coach Vahid Halilhodzic will hold the session for the 28-man squad at Chiba Prefecture on Tuesday and Wednesday as he ramps up preparations ahead of the start of World Cup qualifying in June. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)