TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura will extend one of soccer's longest professional careers by another 12 months after the 48-year-old agreed a new deal with Yokohama FC on Wednesday.

The second division club announced the one-year extension at 11:11 a.m. local time on Nov. 11, a tribute to the player dubbed 'King Kazu' and who wears the number 11 shirt.

"I'm thankful to the club staff and supporters who always offer me support," Miura, who has scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan, was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.

"I'll continue to give everything I have and strive."

The striker extended his record as the oldest scorer in Japanese football in June when he notched the winner in a second division match four months after his 48th birthday. He has not featured of late because of a thigh injury.

Miura, who has scored three times in 16 appearances this season, has played for a number of clubs in Japan and also enjoyed a stint with Brazil's Santos. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)