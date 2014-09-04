TOKYO, Sept 4 Kawasaki Frontale will be without top scorer Yoshito Okubo for two games after the striker's petulant smashing of an advertising board bounced backed to bite him on Thursday with the J-League handing out a needless suspension.

Okubo, who played for Japan in their dire World Cup showing in Brazil in June, was guilty of lashing out at the sign during Kawasaki's 1-1 draw at Nagoya Grampus Eight on Saturday.

Kawasaki are fourth in the J-League, four points behind leaders Urawa Red Diamonds, and will be without their leading marksman for matches against bottom side Tokushima Vortis and mid-table FC Tokyo.

Okubo was the J-League's top scorer last season and has 12 goals this term.

The suspension capped a miserable week for the 32-year-old, who was dropped from the national squad for new coach Javier Aguirre's first matches.

The Asian champions host Uruguay on Friday before facing Venezuela on Tuesday as they begin preparations for the defence of their continental title in Australia in January. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Ed Osmond)