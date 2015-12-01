Dec 1 Japan's top soccer league will not punish a teenage student who has apologized for sending racist messages to Gamba Osaka striker Patric because the incident happened outside a stadium.

The Brazilian was sent the messages on Twitter after scoring the third goal in Gamba's 3-1 extra time win over Urawa Red Diamonds in the J-League championship semi-final on Saturday.

The student, his guardian and the school's vice principal apologised to Gamba and the player through the J-League, Kyodo News reported.

The 28-year-old striker, who the league said had accepted the apology, was shocked by the abuse.

"There were really disappointing and cruel, racially abusive posts. Anyone would be hurt by these," he posted on Twitter.

"I'm really proud to be black. My son is black and we are really happy. This is the first time I've faced racial discrimination and I never dreamt of being on the receiving end in this country.

"I really like and respect this country. For me this is the most well-mannered and cultured country in the world.

"I hope the matter will be properly dealt with. To the person who has posted this, you should not do these things as a human being."

The league says it is working to "stamp out racism" and last year forced Urawa to play one match behind closed doors after fans unveiled a sign that read, "Japanese Only" at their Saitama Stadium.

The club, who were also fined 5 million yen ($40,700) in 2010 after fans taunted foreign players of Vegalta Sendai, banned the supporters that unveiled the banner indefinitely.

Holders Gamba host Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the first leg of the J-League final on Wednesday. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)