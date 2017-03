MELBOURNE Jan 14 Jordan striker Ahmed Hayel has been ruled out of Friday's Asian Cup match against Palestine in Melbourne after a "cancelled" doping test, the team said on Wednesday.

"The doctor had to cancel the doping test ... I think it was a bad procedure," a team spokesman said.

"Up until now, he will not play (against Palestine)."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)