Jan 2 Factbox on Asian Cup qualifiers Jordan.

Asian Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (2) 2004, 2011.

Best performance: Quarter-finals 2004, 2011.

Drawn in Group D with Iraq, Japan and Palestine.

- - -

Coach: Ray Wilkins

Former England international and Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan midfielder was surprisingly appointed in September.

Assisted by former Ireland striker Frank Stapleton the duo have overseen three defeats in their first four matches after announcing bold plans to win the Asian Cup.

- - -

Key player: Ahmad Hayel. Age: 31. Forward.

Hayel is a talented forward who plays his club football in Kuwait for Al Arabi. He missed the 2011 Asian Cup so will be determined to make up for it in Australia.

He has played over 80 games for Jordan and scored some memorable goals, including a brilliant individual effort in the 2-1 win over Japan in 2014 World Cup qualifying.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2014: 81

How they qualified: Finished second in qualifying Group A, two points behind Oman. They had three wins and three draws from six matches against Oman, Singapore and Syria.

Squad:

Amer Shafi (Al Wehdat), Rajaei Ayed Fadel Hasan (Al Wehdat), Tareq Khattab (Al Shabab), Sameer Raja Suleiman (Al Wehdat), Mohammad Mustafa (Al Khor), Odai Al-Saify (Al Salmiya), Ahmad Nawaf Israiwah (Al Qadsyeh), Saeed Murjan (Al Ramtha), Mahmoud Zatara (Al Wehdat), Ahmad Hayel (Al Arabi), Oday Zahran (Shabab Al Ordun), Mutaz Yasin (That Ras), Khalil Baniateya (Al Faisaly), Abdallah Deeb (Al Refa), Mohammad Al-Daoud (Al Hidd), Monther Abu Amara (Al Wehdat), Saleh Ibrahim (Al Wehdat), Ahmad Elias Ahmad Ali (Al Wehdat), Anas Bani Yaseen (Al Raed), Hamza Aldaradreh (Al Khaleej), Mohammad Al-Dmeiri (Al Etihad), Ahmad Nawwas (Al Jazeera), Yousef Ahmad Mohammad (Al Ramtha) (Compiled by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)