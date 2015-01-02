Jan 2 When Ray Wilkins took charge of Jordan in September the former England captain boldly stated he wanted to win the Asian Cup, but three tough months later he could not be any further from his aim.

Wilkins and his assistant, former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Frank Stapleton, have managed only five defeats and a draw in friendly matches since taking over, a tough learning curve in Jordanian and Asian football.

Wilkins, like the passionate supporters of Al-Nashama, was concerned.

"The Jordanian fans are right to be worried as I am very worried," the former Chelsea, AC Milan and Manchester United midfielder told the Jordan Times last month.

The results have taken the shine of the appointment of Wilkins, with the Englishman causing further consternation by leaving out former skipper Ameer Deeb from his travelling party.

Wilkins opted for a more youthful squad, having previously voiced concerns about the fitness of some members who were not seeing much first-team club football in the Middle East.

"I really lost a lot of sleep over Theeb," the former Chelsea assistant manager said.

"This was the biggest decision I had to make. He is one of the most professional men I have ever met in my career. Also, in the Arab states he has a lot of respect."

It all means that Jordan's opening Group D game against Iraq in Brisbane on Jan. 12 could be make or break.

Victory against the former winners should ensure they match their previous best Asian Cup showing of a quarter-final appearance in 2004 and 2011, with rank outsiders Palestine next up four days later in Melbourne.

However, defeat against the unpredictable Iraqis would probably leave Jordan needing to beat Palestine and then holders Japan to make the knockout rounds.

Jordan reached the final stages of World Cup qualifying last year before missing out on a first appearance at a finals following an intercontinental playoff defeat by Uruguay.

On that run they showed their capabilities with home wins over Australia and Japan but also showed their defensive frailties by suffering a 6-0 hammering in Saitama as they lost every game on the road.

Hard working and with some talented players such as forward Ahmed Hayel, they have enough to at least make the knockout stages but the poor results and Wilkins' lack of experience in the region could lead to an early exit.

The Englishman was sure the tide could quickly change.

"Once the team wins one game, we will win more games and the confidence will come back," he said. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)