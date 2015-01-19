MELBOURNE Jan 19 Jordan coach Ray Wilkins believes a first major shock of the Asian Cup is possible when his side face holders Japan on Tuesday with a quarter-final place on the line.

The Jordanians need to beat the Samurai Blue to have any chance of progressing from Group D, and are buoyed by recent success over Asia's strongest side having beaten them for the first time in a home World Cup qualifier in 2013.

With Japan having won two from two and Iraq expected to grab a second victory over Palestine, Wilkins' side need a shock at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium to create a three-way logjam for two places at the top of the pool, with goal difference the first method to try and separate them.

Few give Jordan a chance though. The tournament's big guns have progressed with relative ease from the other pools, but former England midfielder Wilkins believes it is time for a surprise Down Under.

"There has not been an upset at this tournament yet but there is a first time for everything," the former Chelsea assistant manager told reporters on Friday.

"Our expectations are obviously a game that is going to be extremely tough against a very, very good side.

"Japan have a number of very good players but we have prepared ourselves for what will be a very tough game.

Wilkins finally achieved the first win of his tenure with a 5-1 mauling of lowly Palestine last time out having lost seven of his first eight matches since being appointed in September.

One of those was a crucial 1-0 defeat to Iraq in their Asian Cup opener.

Wilkins has been accused of being too defensive with his tactics but the goals flowed against Palestine, with Hamza Al Dardour notching four.

Wilkins, though, said the team would adopt a safety-first approach against the tournament favourites, who were wasteful in beating Iraq 1-0 last time out.

"I think obviously it is important that we are still in the game for 55 minutes to an hour," the former AC Milan and Manchester United midfielder said.

"If we go gung-ho against the Japanese it could be extremely difficult because they are a very, very good side.

"We will be cautious and with every opportunity we get to attack them we will attack them." (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)