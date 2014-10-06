SEOUL Oct 6 Pohang Steelers' K League Classic title defence looks all but over after they slipped further behind leaders Jeonbuk Motors following a goalless draw at home to bottom side Busan I Park.

The draw against the relegation candidates stretched their winless run to four games as they slipped seven points back of leaders Jeonbuk with only three games left in the season.

Jeonbuk attacker Han Kyo-won bagged his ninth goal of the season as the leaders edged past relegation-threatened Seongnam on Saturday.

Suwon Bluewings moved into second placed above Pohang after they also had a narrow away victory over FC Seoul.

Brazilian forward Roger scored the game's only goal after 56 minutes on Sunday to leave Suwon on 54 points from 30 games, five back of Pohang.

Jeonbuk, title winners in 2009 and 2011, host four-times champions Suwon on the final day of the season.

At the bottom, Busan's point moved them onto 26, level with Sangju Sangmu who lost 1-0 at Incheon United on Sunday.

The bottom four sides are separated by only two points with the last-placed team demoted to the K League Challenge and the side finishing 11th facing a relegation playoff. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)