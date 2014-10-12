SEOUL Oct 12 Jeonbuk Motors put themselves within one win of the K-League Classic title after a second half strike by Brazilian Kaio gave them a 1-0 victory over Ulsan Hyundai on Sunday.

The win, courtesy of the 70th minute goal, maintained their five-point lead at the top of the standings with only two games remaining. They can win a third title with another three points at Incheon United on Saturday.

Suwon Bluewings, who travel to Jeonbuk in the final round of the championship, maintained their unlikely pursuit of the leaders with a dramatic 2-1 win over Jeonnam Dragons on Saturday to stay in second place.

Brazilian forward Santos put them in front in the 14th minute only for their mid-table opponents to draw level on the hour mark.

However, Santos came up with the match winner in stoppage time as the four-times champions maintained their diminishing bid for a first title since 2008.

Defending champions Pohang Steelers continued their miserable run after losing 2-1 to Incheon United. Pohang are now without a win in five games but still hold the third and final AFC Champions League qualifying place.

In the fight to avoid the drop, Busan I'Park moved off the bottom with a 2-1 win over Jeju United on Sunday, with Gyeongnam now at the foot of the table in the only relegation place after a 2-0 loss at home to fellow strugglers Seongnam. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)