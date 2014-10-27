SEOUL Oct 27 Ulsan scored three late goals to beat Seongnam 4-3 and clinch the last spot in the K-League Classic's championship round, while Jeonnam missed out after being held to a draw in the regular season's final round of matches.

Ulsan and Jeonnam were tied on 44 points before the final round of matches in South Korea's top flight on Sunday, with the former holding the sixth qualification berth thanks to a better goal difference.

Trailing 3-1 with less than 20 minutes to play at Seongnam, Ulsan staged an impressive late fightback with Lee Ho, Park Dong-hyuk and a Yang Dong-hyun penalty securing the win.

Jeonnam also had to rally from 3-1 down at Incheon, with Australian defender Richard Cornthwaite scoring twice in the last few minutes to earn his side a 3-3 draw.

Runaway leaders Jeonbuk beat Suwon 1-0 to record their fifth straight win in the competition, with 2002 World Cup veteran Kim Nam-il scoring the only goal of the game.

Jeonbuk finished top of the regular season standings on 68 points from 33 games, with Suwon in second 10 points behind.

The remaining places in the championship round went to Pohang, FC Seoul and Jeju United.

Sangju Sangmu finished bottom of the league on 29 points. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by John O'Brien)