SEOUL Nov 3 Jeonbuk Motors can wrap up their third K-League title in six years with a victory next weekend after Brazilian striker Kaio scored a late winner in their match against FC Seoul on Sunday.

Kaio's strike deep into stoppage time gave Jeonbuk a 1-0 win and means they need only beat Jeju United on Saturday to add to a third title to their 2009 and 2011 championship triumphs.

Jeonbuk led the standings by 10 points on the back of a five-match winning streak before the top flight split into six-team championship and relegation groups for the remainder of the season last week.

Suwon Bluewings cut the points deficit when they secured a 3-0 win over Ulsan on Saturday courtesy after a 56th minute own goal from Lee Jae-won was followed by scores from Santos Junior, his 13th of the season, and South Korea winger Lee Sang-ho.

It looked like Jeonbuk would drop two points in a goalless stalemate 24 hours later until Kaio found the net in the 93rd minute to restore his club's advantage.

Reigning champions Pohang Steelers have no chance of retaining the title after a 1-1 draw with Jeju on Saturday left them 15 points behind Jeonbuk with four rounds of matches remaining. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)