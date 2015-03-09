SEOUL, March 9 South Korean champions Jeonbuk Motors got their title defence off to the best possible start with a 2-0 home win over Seongnam, as the opening weekend of the new K League Classic season kicked off in front of healthy crowds.

Brazilian midfielder Eninho marked his return to Jeonbuk after a stint in China with a goal in each half at Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Saturday in front of more than 23,000 fans.

The weekend's six games attracted an average of almost 14,000 spectators, suggesting domestic football could be reaping the rewards of the national team's exciting run to the Asian Cup final in January.

New Ulsan coach Yoon Jung-hwan enjoyed a winning start to his reign as his side delivered an impressive 2-0 home win over FC Seoul thanks to goals from Yang Dong-hyun and Uzbek attacking midfielder Server Djeparov.

"I'm happy that we got the first win under our belts," said Yoon, who coached Sagan Tosu in Japan's top-flight J. League last year before joining Ulsan in December. "We've started off on the right foot and we'll get prepare to keep doing well."

Son Joon-ho's second-half goal gave Pohang a surprise 1-0 win at Suwon, where both sides had a man sent off.

In other games, Jeju and Jeonnam drew 1-1, Busan beat Daejeon 1-0 and Incheon drew 2-2 with Gwangju. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)