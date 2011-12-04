SEOUL Dec 4 Asian Champions League
runners-up Jeonbuk Motors bagged their second K-League soccer
title in three years by defeating Ulsan Hyundai in the second
leg of the final on Sunday.
Brazilians Eninho and Luiz Henrique scored to give the 2009
champions a 2-1 win at their home Jeonju World Cup stadium and a
4-2 aggregate victory after they defeated Ulsan by the same
margin away on Wednesday.
Spurred on by a crowd of more than 33,000, the home side
rallied from 1-0 down after Seol Ki-hyeon had put Ulsan in the
lead in the 56th minute.
Eninho equalised three minutes later with a penalty and
Luiz burst past two defenders and fired a piledriver into the
roof of the net in the 68th minute to take victory for Jeonbuk.
Jeonbuk, who lost to Qatar's Al Sadd on penalties in the
Asian Champions League final last month, pocketed 300 million
won ($266,000) for the victory.
