SEOUL, Sept 1 FC Seoul failed to score for the third time in four matches after the Asian Champions League (ACL) semi-finalists were held 0-0 at home by Jeju United in K-League Classic.

Seoul, who played out a pair of 0-0 draws with fellow Koreans Pohang in the ACL quarter-finals last month before advancing in a shootout, were unable to pierce Jeju's rigid back four and had their Spanish defender Osmar Barba to thank for several important interventions.

Seoul will play Western Sydney Wanderers for a place in the ACL's two-leg final.

In other league games, leaders Jeonbuk suffered a 2-1 loss to Jeonnam, and second-placed Pohang took full advantage by beating Ulsan by the same score.

The Steelers are now level on 44 points with Jeonbuk, trailing only on goal difference.

Incheon United thrashed struggling Busan 3-0 thanks to a double from Brazilian midfielder Olivio da Rosa and Kim Do-hyuk's late effort, while another Brazilian, Santos, gave Suwon a 1-0 win over Gyeongnam. (Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Patrick Johnston)