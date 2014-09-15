SEOUL, Sept 15 Former Asian champions Jeonbuk Motors left it late but secured a 1-0 win over bottom club Gyeongnam FC at the weekend to maintain their one point lead over Pohang Steelers at the top of South Korea's K-League.

Pohang kept up the pressure when Ko My-yeol's goal gave them a 1-0 home win over strugglers Seongnam on Saturday but veteran midfielder Kim Nam-il's 83rd minute strike put Jeonbuk back on top on Sunday.

Twice champions Jeonbuk have 51 points from 26 matches, one more than title-holders Pohang, who moved six points clear of Suwon Bluewings.

Suwon were held to a goalless draw by Jeju United in the battle between the third and fourth place teams on Sunday, allowing fifth placed FC Seoul to close the gap with a 3-1 home win over Incheon United.

Yun Ju-tae, Choi Jung-han and a penalty from skipper Kim Jin-kyu gave five times champions FC Seoul a big boost before Wednesday's Asian Champions League semi-final first leg against Australia's Western Sydney Wanderers. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)