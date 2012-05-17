(Fixes typo in third par)
May 17 Arsenal striker Park Chu-young has been
left out of the South Korean squad for next month's final round
of 2014 World Cup qualifiers amid a backlash from fans over his
controversial decision to delay his mandatory military service.
Supporters in Korea have voiced their frustration at Park
after he recently obtained a 10-year residence permit from
Monaco and delayed his military duty by almost a decade.
Despite the upset, the striker was a surprise omission when
the Korean Football Association named a 26-man national squad on
Thursday for the friendly against world champions Spain on May
30 in Switzerland and next month's World Cup qualifiers against
Qatar and Lebanon.
South Korea will also face Iran and Uzbekistan as they aim
to take part in their eighth consecutive World Cup finals.
The former South Korea captain, who played in the 2006 and
2010 World Cups, enjoyed three seasons with AS Monaco in France
before joining English Premier League side Arsenal in August.
However, Park has endured a nightmare first season in
England and has become a forgotten man at Arsenal. He has scored
just one goal in six appearances and has frequently failed to
even make the substitutes bench for matches.
The 26-year old striker has, however, been in prolific form
for his national team and is joint second in the top scorers
list in the Asian qualifiers with six goals.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick
Johnston)