July 24 Television pundit Lee Yong-soo was named as the South Korean Football Association's new technical chief on Thursday, charged with appointing a new head coach for the upcoming Asian Cup.

Lee, who does commentary for the KBS station and is a professor of physical education at Sejong University in Seoul, resumes the role he held in 2002 when South Korea finished fourth at their home World Cup.

He replaces Hwangbo Kwan, who, along with head coach Hong Myung-bo, stepped down after the Koreans managed only one point in a group stage exit at the recently concluded World Cup in Brazil.

"I decided someone had to do it, and so I am back after some 10 years," Lee, 54, was quoted as saying by the Yonhap News Agency.

"The most pressing matter now is obviously to name the new national team head coach.

"I am not yet at a point where I can say whether we will bring in a South Korean coach or a foreign coach."

Twice winners South Korea have been drawn in Group A of the 2015 Asian Cup in January alongside hosts Australia, Oman and Kuwait. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)