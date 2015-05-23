SEOUL May 23 Jeonbuk Motors continued their blistering run in the K-League Classic as they overcame a fifth minute red card to beat Incheon United 1-0 on Saturday and move 11 points clear.

Brazilian forward Edu scored the winning goal from the penalty spot minutes after the halftime break as Jeonbuk collected their 10th win in 12 league matches this season.

The defending champions, who were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Beijing Guoan in the AFC Champions League Last 16 first leg in midweek, were reduced to 10 in the sixth minute after Han Kyo-won was giving a straight red.

Elsewhere, Jeju United boss Jo Sung-hwan was left red-faced to go with his orange hair as his side tossed away a two-goal advantage at home to Jeonnam Dragons before Lee Yong saved his blushes with a headed 88th minute winner.

Cho, who had dyed his hair in the club colours this week after the club met attendance goals, was all smiles as Kang Su-il struck twice in 14 minutes to put the hosts in front.

The striker sweeping home a right foot effort from just inside the area in the 10th minute, then reacting fastest to angle home a rebound after the Jeonnam goalkeeper could only parry a long range effort.

Mislav Orsic pulled one back before Brazailian Leandro Lima levelled with a header in the 77th minute moments after failing to convert a penalty. Lee rose highest to head home a corner from the left to seal a win that took Jeju upto third on 18 points, 13 behind Jeonbuk. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)