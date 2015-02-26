(Makes clear in headline that Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah is honorary president)

Feb 26 The Kuwait Football Association has nominated Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah as a candidate to be one of Asia's three representatives on FIFA's executive committee, the KFA said on Thursday.

Elections will be held at the Asian Football Confederation General Assembly in Bahrain in April.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah is honorary president of the KFA and was elected as an International Olympic Committee member in 1992.

"We strongly believe there is no better candidate to represent Asia on the FIFA executive committee than Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah," KFA secretary general Sahoo Al Sahoo said in a statement.

"He has an unrivalled understanding of football -- and sport generally -- in Asia and across the world through his positions at the highest level of sport administration." (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Tony Jimenez)