Dec 5 Asian Cup finalists Kuwait are closing in on the managerial appointment of Nabil Maaloul after dispensing with the services of Brazilian Jorvan Vieira following a disappointing Gulf Cup of Nations campaign.

Former Tunisian international Maaloul had been identified as the number one target after a wave of interest in the position, Kuwait FA president Sheikh Talal Al-Fahad said in a statement.

Terms and a release were being negotiated with Maaloul and his current employers, Qatar Stars League side El Jaish, with the Kuwaitis wanting him in place before they begin their Asian Cup campaign in Australia next month.

Kuwait, Asian champions in 1980, have been drawn in Group A along with the hosts, South Korea and Oman.

They opened last month's Gulf Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Iraq but were eliminated in the group stage after a 5-0 hammering by Oman.

That result proved the end of the line for Vieira, who coached Iraq to the 2007 Asian Cup title, with the much travelled Brazilian mutually agreeing to resign, Al-Fahad said.

