MELBOURNE Jan 5 An Asian Cup opener against hosts Australia holds no fear for struggling Kuwait, with the former winners quietly confidently of stunning the Socceroos.

The two sides will kick-off the 16th edition of the Asian Cup at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday night with the host nation demanding a victory over 1980 champions Kuwait ahead of Group A clashes with Oman and South Korea.

Kuwait were thumped 5-0 by Oman in the Gulf Cup in November, resulting in the departure of Brazilian coach Jorvan Vieira and the appointment of Tunisian Nabil Maaloul, with few predicting anything less than a group stage exit for the West Asians.

However, the team still hold out hope of upsetting Ange Postecoglou's side as they bid for a first quarter-final appearance since 2000.

"It is not impossible," midfielder Khalid Alqahtani said on Monday. "We can attack, no problem, against Australia."

Abdullah Al Buraiki said his side, who have four wins and only one defeat in six competitive matches against Australia, were not going to be overawed by the task.

"Kuwait aren't scared of any team," the midfielder told reporters.

"Kuwait respects all teams that play against us. Australia are a very good team ... we will do our best in the game to win."

Kuwait's hopes of a final warm-up match before the Australia fixture were scuppered on Saturday when the United Arab Emirates cancelled a friendly minutes before kick off with both teams in the tunnel after a row about recording the match.

Coach Maaloul, who joined from Qatar Stars League club El Jaish, wanted to film the game to help with preparations but the UAE said that would break an agreement struck between the two Asian Cup finalists.

"Our coach was in Qatar, and Qatar and the UAE are in the same group - they think our coach will give Qatar the video," defender Khaled Ebrahim explained. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)