Dec 6 Former Tottenham Hotspur and
Borussia Dortmund full back Lee Young-pyo has signed a one-year
deal with Major League Soccer club Vancouver Whitecaps, local
media reported on Tuesday.
Lee, who played in 127 matches for South Korea before
retiring from international soccer earlier this year, had inked
a one-year deal with an option of a one-year extension, the
Yonhap news agency quoted the player's agency as saying.
Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"I am happy with the atmosphere in Vancouver, and I was also
impressed with the management's professionalism," Lee said in a
statement released through the agency. "I am going to play hard
and help the team post a good record next season."
Lee played in three World Cups and was part of Guus
Hiddink's side that reached the 2002 semi-finals on home soil.
He joined Dutch club PSV Eindhoven in 2003 and moved to
English side Tottenham two years later. Lee has also played for
German club Borussia Dortmund and Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal.
