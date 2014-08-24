UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Aug 24 Guangzhou Evergrande coach Marcello Lippi has been provisionally suspended for the team's Asian Champions League quarter-final return leg at home to Western Sydney Warriors for 'unsporting behavior', the Asian Football Confederation said.
Lippi angrily confronted Emirati referee Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohamed after midfielder Gao Lin had followed defender Zhang Linpeng in being shown straight red cards during the Asian champions' 1-0 loss in Sydney last Wednesday.
The World Cup-winning former Italy coach would not be allowed to sit in the dugout during Wednesday's match in Guangzhou, the AFC said in a statement on Sunday.
"The chairman of the AFC disciplinary committee last night decided that Lippi had purportedly displayed unsporting behavior... as well as indiscipline," the governing body said on Sunday.
"The final decision of the AFC disciplinary committee will be issued following the completion of a full investigation." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
