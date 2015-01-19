BRISBANE Jan 19 Reza Ghoochannejhad scored in stoppage time to give Iran a heart-thumping 1-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in their decisive Asian Cup Group C encounter on Monday.

Introduced as a late substitute, Ghoochannejhad netted the match winner with a perfectly taken header in the first second of stoppage time to ensure Iran finished as the Group C winners.

Roared on by their boisterous fans, Iran's players celebrated like they had won the Asian Cup, knowing that the victory had spared them a treacherous path to the title.

As Group C winners, Team Melli will play the Group D runner-up, most likely Iraq, in Canberra on Friday while UAE, who only needed a draw to top the group on goal difference, could face the defending champions Japan next.

Although both teams had already booked their places in the quarter-finals before kick-off, the prospect of a better route to the final ensured the match would be anything but meaningless.

The two Middle Eastern sides attacked each other from the outset on a hot and humid night at Brisbane's Lang Park, leaving players from both teams exhausted at the end.

The match seemed destined to end in a draw until the final moments when UAE failed to clear an Iranian corner, knocking the ball out to Andranik Teymourian.

The Iranian midfielder tried to shoot but couldn't get his foot to the ball in time, however he got enough to chip it to Ghoochannejhad and the Charlton Athletic striker headed it past the outstretched arms of Majed Naser.

UAE dominated possession in the second half and created plenty of opportunities of their own. Khamis Esmaeel unleashed a ferocious long-range volley that just went wide in the fifth minute, while Amer Abdulrahman posed plenty of problems for the Iranian defence.

UAE's loss was compounded when key defender Walid Abbas picked up his second yellow card of the tournament, ruling him out of the quarter-final.

With both teams pushing forward and engaging in some wild goalmouth scrambles, tensions began to fray and the referee booked three Iranians -- Sardar Azmoun, Mehrdad Pooladi and captain Javad Nekounam -- although all can play in the quarters. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)