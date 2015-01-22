MELBOURNE Jan 22 Son Heung-min scored twice in extra time to give South Korea a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan and send them into semi-finals of the Asian Cup on Thursday.

The midfielder got on the end of Kim Jin-su's cross and headed the ball through the hands of Uzbekistan keeper Ignatiy Nesterov to break the deadlock after the 104 minutes of end-to-end action at the Rectangular Stadium.

His second came with time running out at the end of the second period when substitute fullback Cha Du-ri charged down the right wing and centred for Son to crash the ball left-footed into the top of the net.

The South Koreans, seeking their first Asian title since 1960, had faced some nervous moments in the second period of extra time but held firm to set up a meeting with Iran or Iraq in Sydney on Monday for a place in the final.

The quarter-final was the first match to finish all square after 90 minutes in 25 games at the tournament. (Editing by John O'Brien)