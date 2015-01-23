SYDNEY Jan 23 Japan's Gaku Shibasaki equalised nine minutes from time to send the reigning champions' Asian Cup quarter-final against United Arab Emirates into extra time on Friday after the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Ali Ahmed Mabkhout had given UAE a shock lead in the seventh minute and they kept the Samurai Blue at bay until substitute Shibasaki lashed the ball into the net from the edge of the area after a one-two with Keisuke Honda.

After the high drama of the first quarter-final of the day, which Iraq won on penalties in Canberra to secure a semi-final against South Korea, the second game looked like suffering by comparison.

If the Emiratis manage to progress to a last four meeting with hosts Australia in Newcastle next Tuesday, however, it would rate as one of the biggest upsets of recent years at the continental championship.

Mabkhout, who scored after 14 seconds in the group match against Bahrain, again gave the UAE the perfect start when he controlled a long ball on his chest before unleashing his shot from the edge of the box into the far corner of the net.

It was the striker's fourth goal of the tournament and the first Japan had conceded in Australia, stunning the blue-shirted, drum-thumping band of supporters behind the goal into a rare silence.

Japan have not won the Asian Cup four times in the last six tournaments by panicking, though, and they continued to press forward after the goal with the neat inter-passing game that won them three games from three in the group stage.

As they had in their first three games, however, Japan failed to convert their possession into clear-cut chances, Takashi Inui wasting the best of them in the first half by directing his far post header straight at goalkeeper Naser.

Japan had largely kept danger man Omar Abdulrahman quiet before halftime but the languid midfielder nearly helped his side double the lead four minutes after the break with a delightful flick into the box that Mabkhout just failed to control.

Inui had been replaced by Yoshinori Muto at halftime and the substitute had two chances to make a quick impression but flashed a shot wide before also failing to hit the target with a free header.

Shinji Kagawa had the next chance to equalise on the hour mark but fired his shot straight at Naser after linking well with Honda on the edge of the box.

The UAE goal was now under almost permanent siege but last-ditch Emirati defending and wasteful Japan forwards kept the Gulf nation ahead until Shibasaki's goal.

Having been handed a lifeline, Japan looked determined to get another goal before the end of normal time but continued to waste a string of chances. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)