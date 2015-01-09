MELBOURNE Jan 9 Few players beat Tim Cahill in an aerial contest but team mate Massimo Luongo left the Socceroos' talisman completely outpointed when he soared for a headed goal in Australia's Asian Cup trouncing of Kuwait on Friday.

For a team that has struggled to rebuild after the passing of a 'golden generation' of players that secured berths to three successive World Cups, 22-year-old Luongo's lunge in front of his 35-year-old team mate was a poignant moment in the 4-1 victory in Melbourne.

Cahill, as ever, was Australia's saviour, settling the home side's nerves with a 33rd-minute strike after Kuwait defender Hussain Fadhel netted in the eighth minute from sloppy set-piece defence.

But midfielder Luongo's man-of-the match performance at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium gave home fans a measure of hope that life can go on without Cahill, the team's all-time top goalscorer.

Luongo was the architect of Cahill's goal, whirling through three defenders near the right corner before sending in the cross that was duly hammered into the top of the net.

A few minutes before the break, he had his first goal after a handful of international appearances when he headed home the cross that had seemed destined for Cahill's lethal head.

"I have to look at it back (on replay), to be honest," Luongo, who plays for English third-tier side Swindon and was a surprise pick in Ange Postecoglou's starting side, told reporters of his goal.

"I didn't know where (Cahill) was. I think he said he hit me in the back of the head so I must have been pretty close to him.

"It felt the world to me (to score). On home soil, even better.

"I've definitely come out of my shell a little bit and it's probably helped me today and we'll just see what happens."

After Luongo's strike put Australia 2-1 up at the break, it was party-time for the sell-out crowd. Captain Mile Jedinak and forward James Troisi netted a goal each, and two shots hit the crossbar.

Australia had been criticised for their over-reliance on Cahill, who had scored eight of the team's 12 goals scored under Postecoglou leading into the match.

But after Cahill came off to a roaring ovation in the 65th minute, the Socceroos' young brigade took over, with forwards Robbie Kruse, Mathew Leckie and Nathan Burns causing all sorts of problems for the Kuwaiti defence. (Editing by Justin Palmer)