SYDNEY Jan 13 Australia had one foot in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup after goals from Matt McKay, Robbie Kruse and Mark Milligan gave them a 3-0 lead at halftime in their second Group A clash against Oman at Stadium Australia on Tuesday.

Midfielder McKay and striker Kruse struck inside three minutes just before the half hour mark and Milligan converted a penalty on the stroke of half time.

Oman have caused problems for Australia in the past and they had the first shot on target in the third minute, Raed Saleh's raking half volley from outside the penalty box drawing an athletic save from Mat Ryan, confirming his strong form.

That proved to be pretty much their only attacking contribution to the first half and Australia, who won their opener against Kuwait 4-1 last Friday, were well worth their lead.

Tim Cahill had the ball in the back of the net after 11 minutes but play was called back because McKay was adjudged to have fouled a defender before he delivered the cross.

Kruse turned his man well in the 20th minute but Cahill could not quite get on the end of his cross and McKay was the provider three minutes later when the stand-in skipper headed narrowly over the bar.

After 27 minutes the hosts were in front when Massimo Luongo swung in a cross from the left which Trent Sainsbury headed down towards goal leaving McKay the simplest of finishes from close range.

Three minutes later and the lead was doubled, Luongo again the provider with Kruse taking his neat through ball on his hip and splitting the two defenders before firing the ball into the net through the legs of Ali Al-Habsi.

Kruse hit the post in the 39th minute and Australia had to wait until stoppage time to go three up when Cahill was hauled down in the box trying to reach Kruse's cross and Milligan stepped up to convert from the spot. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)