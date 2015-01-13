SYDNEY Jan 13 Ange Postecoglou couldn't care less whether Australia's impressive start to the Asian Cup might make them favourites as long as they continue to play the brand of attacking football he has fostered in the squad.

The comprehensive 4-0 win over Oman at Stadium Australia on Tuesday, following their 4-1 victory over Kuwait in their opener last week, sent the hosts into the last eight of the tournament in some style.

Man of the Match Robbie Kruse said the victory was the best performance he had been involved with as an Australian international, while Oman coach Paul Le Guen said the Socceroos were now tournament favourites.

"They were too good for us," said Le Guen, the former Lyon, Paris St Germain and Cameroon coach.

"They have power, they have stamina, they have dynamism. It is a good balanced team with some experienced players, but also some players that have legs."

Postecoglou, though, has not yet forgotten the brickbats he received as his team went seven matches without a win last year as he negotiated a tough World Cup group and experimented with his playing group.

"Favourites? Oh please" he half-laughed.

"I think I'll handle it okay, I handled it okay when people were writing us off. I've got a real belief about this group of players and the way we're going about things.

"I still think people underestimate us, which I think is great but from my perspective, nothing changes.

"Whether people think we're favourites now or they still think we're a team ranked 300 in world, doesn't make any difference to me."

His confidence can hardly not have been boosted by an absolutely dominant display against an Oman team featuring many of the players who took a 2-0 lead over the Socceroos in Sydney two years ago before settling for a draw.

"I think the players were really fantastic tonight. They worked really, really hard and the quality of our football was really outstanding from the first minute," he said.

"We probably went up another level tonight and we expect to improve throughout the tournament. We made some changes tonight and some early substitutions but you saw that the team didn't miss a beat.

"I'm sure there's some bloke at FIFA right now who does the rankings who's trying to work out how a team ranked as low as we are can play such good football."

Australia are ranked 100th in the world rankings behind nine of their rivals at the Asian Cup, including Oman (93). (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)