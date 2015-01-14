MELBOURNE Jan 14 Striker Naif Hazazi struck a 37th minute equaliser to put Saudi Arabia level at 1-1 with North Korea at halftime of their Asian Cup clash in Melbourne on Wednesday after Ryang Yong Gi ended the Koreans' 23-year goal drought at the tournament.

A midfield interception and a chain of slick passes ended with Hazazi firing the ball low through North Korea keeper Ri Myong Guk's legs, sparking the 'Green Falcons' into life after they were dominated for most of the half.

Midfielder Ryang earlier ended North Korea's long wait for a goal at the Asian Cup with a 16th minute strike.

Ryang swooped into the area to hammer his shot home after keeper Waleed Abdullah could only parry forwards a searing long-range effort from striker Pak Kwak Ryong.

Saudi Arabia were fortunate not to concede an earlier goal when midfielder Ri Yong Jik tested Abdullah with a powerful close range header but the keeper managed to punch it clear.

After Hazazi's goal, Saudi Arabia were denied a second by Ri, after Nawaf Al-Abid had controlled a cross into the box on his chest, swivelled on the spot and fired a right foot effort down low which the keeper turned around the post.

Both three-times champions Saudi Arabia and North Korea desperately need a victory after opening 1-0 losses China and Uzbekistan respectively.

Saudi Arabia will hope to avoid extending their record of four straight defeats at the tournament, having been beaten in all three matches of the 2011 edition. (Editing by John O'Brien)