MELBOURNE Jan 14 Saudi Arabia coach Cosmin Olaroiu has a history of making difficult projects work and the Romanian may yet prove to be the architect behind the Green Falcons' return to Asian Cup respectability.

An injury-struck Saudi Arabia routed North Korea 4-1 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Wednesday to put their fate back in their hands after a disappointing 1-0 loss to China in their opener.

With North Korea eliminated, a draw against Uzbekistan will be enough for Saudi Arabia to finish second behind China in Group B and advance to the quarter-finals on goal difference.

Olaroiu, who boasts a track record of club success in Romania, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, was appointed only in December and has had little time to get to grips with a playing group often described as 'difficult'.

He was also dealt a tough hand, with prolific striker and Asian player of the year Nasser Al Shamrani ruled out of the tournament with injury in the leadup and defender Yasser al-Shahrani a late scratching for the North Korea game.

Wednesday's victory could be the start of a beautiful relationship, however, with the 45-year-old manager taking a calculated risk by picking two strikers in a shaken-up starting lineup and having the pair deliver in fine style.

Mohammed Al-Sahlawi, a top marksman at Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr, was brought in to partner Naif Hazazi up front and the 27-year-old scored a brace in the space of three second-half minutes to take the game away from the Koreans.

The dangerous Hazazi cancelled out an early goal to North Korea's Ryang Yong Gi before halftime. Midfielder Nawaf Al-Abid completed the demolition deep into the second half when he mopped up his own botched spot-kick.

Getting Saudi Arabia in an attacking mindset meant conceding the midfield to a highly defensive North Korea but Olaroiu was confident his players had the legs to burn down the wings to set up chances.

"I was confident (of victory) because it's difficult to play the way Korea played for the entire game," said Olaroiu, who cut his teeth with unfashionable Romanian clubs before leading Steaua Bucharest to the league title and the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup in 2006.

"Sometimes you have to risk because the only way we had was to win. We had to assume this risk.

"It was a little bit difficult, the confidence was very low because after what happened (against China). They (were) never used to playing in this way and it was difficult to find the mechanism in a short time." (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)