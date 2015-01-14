MELBOURNE Jan 14 Saudi Arabia coach Cosmin Olaroiu has made three changes to his starting lineup for their second Asia Cup group match against North Korea in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old has dropped right back Saeed Al-Muwallad, left back Yasir Al-Shahrani and defensive midfielder Mustafa Al-Bassas from the team that lost their tournament opener 1-0 against China.

In come defenders Hassan Muath Fallatah and Abdullah Al-Dossary, with forward Mohammmed Al-Sahlawi added to provide extra firepower alongside Naif Hazazi.

Three-times champions Saudi Arabia are living on borrowed time in their ninth straight Asian Cup and desperately need a victory against North Korea, who are also in peril of being knocked out.

North Korea coach Jo Tong Sop has largely kept faith with the team that lost 1-0 to Uzbekistan in their opener in Sydney, making only one change.

Right winger So Hyon Uk has been dropped to the substitutes bench, with defender Sim Hyon Jin promoted.

Pak Kwang Ryong has been named as the lone forward for a team that has failed to score in the tournament since the 1992 Asian Cup.

Saudi Arabia will hope to avoid extending their record of four straight defeats at the tournament, having been beaten in all three matches of the 2011 edition.

Starting teams:

North Korea - Ri Mong Guk, Jang Song Hyok, Jon Kwang Ik, Ryang Yong Gi, Pak Song Chol (capt), Pak Kwang Ryong, Jong Il Gwan, Sim Hyon Jin, Jang Kuk Chol, Cha Jong Hyok, Ri Yong Jik

Saudi Arabia - Waleed Abdullah, Osama Hawsawi, Abdullah Al-Dossary, Omar Howsawi, Salman Alfaraj, Naif Hazazi, Mohammed Al-Sahlawi, Hassan Muath Fallatah, Saud Kariri (capt), Salem Aldawsari, Nawaf Al-Abid (Editing by Peter Rutherford)