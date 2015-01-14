BRISBANE Jan 14 Odil Ahmedov scored an opportunist goal to give Uzbekistan a 1-0 lead over China at halftime in their Asian Cup clash at Brisbane's Lang Park on Wednesday.

The central midfielder broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when he took a speculative long-range shot from outside the box that took a wicked deflection off the legs of Chinese defensive midfielder Wu Xi.

The Chinese goalkeeper Wang Dalei, who saved a penalty in his team's 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Saturday, was helpless to stop the ball from flying into the top corner of the net.

Wang was almost called on to try and stop another penalty when Chinese defender Ren Hang pulled down Server Djeparov right on the edge of the box but the referee ruled that the infringement happened just outside, awarding a free kick instead.

The danger was averted when Ahmedov blasted his shot straight into the wall but Ren was given a yellow card, his second booking in successive matches, meaning he will miss China's final group game against North Korea.

China were unlucky not to finish on level terms after creating most of the better chances in the first help but could not capitalise on their opportunities.

We Lei broke the defensive trap to get himself into space in the box but passed inside instead of shooting for goal and Gao Lin, who replaced Ji Xiang, threatened on a couple of occasions but was unable to get a clear shot away. (Reporting by Julian Linden in Brisbane; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)