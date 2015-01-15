SYDNEY Jan 15 Iran and Qatar were deadlocked at 0-0 in their crunch Asian Cup Group C clash after a first half with plenty of endeavour and effort but little goal-mouth action at Stadium Australia on Thursday.

Roared on by the vast majority of the crowd, Iran were all passion and effervescence as they looked to book a place in the quarter-finals for the sixth straight Asian Cup.

Qatar, who need a win to keep alive their hopes of progressing, perhaps missed the creativity of the omitted Khalfan Ibrahim in midfield but lacked nothing in strength and technique and dominated possession for long periods.

Sardar Azmoun, who replaced the more experienced Reza Ghoochannejhad up front in the one change to the Iran team, looked lively early and got up well to head the ball into the hands of the Qatar goalkeeper in the third minute.

Qatar's first shot came after 11 minutes but Hasan Al-Haydos ballooned his attempt high over the crossbar, across what used to be the Olympic running track and into the crowd.

The Gulf Cup champions continued to press well and maintain their solid structure without any real penetration, while Iran relied on breaking quickly from defence to get into the Qatari half.

Iran's best chance of the first half an hour came in the 24th minute when Ashkan Dejagah beat his defender down the right and cut the ball back for Masoud Shojaei only for Qatar's Karim Boudiaf to step in and snuff out the chance.

Iran had a period of pressure just before the break and skipper Javad Nekounam came close to putting them in front with a thumping header from a corner only for Ahmed Mohamed Elsayed on the goal-line to head clear.

Dejagah again broke free of his marker a couple of minutes later and lashed his shot across the face of the goal.