BRISBANE Jan 16 Keisuke Honda converted a penalty to make amends for missing a header from point-blank range to give Japan a 1-0 lead over Iraq at halftime in their Asian Cup Group D match on Friday.

Honda made no mistake with the spot kick, sending Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hassan the wrong way as he broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute at Lang Park.

Japan were awarded the penalty after Honda, who also scored a spot kick in Japan's 4-0 win over Palestine on Monday, was felled after getting sandwiched between Ali Adnan and Saad Abdul Amir as he tried to control a rebound from Shinji Kagawa's saved shot.

The defending champions should have taken the lead earlier when Yuto Nagatomo stole the ball off Iraq defensive midfielder Amjed Kalaf and crossed to Honda, who missed the target from inside the six-yard box, heading straight into the post.

Japan dominated possession in the opening half but wasted a handful of opportunities to extend their lead with Kagawa spraying a shot across the goal and Shinji Okazaki heading the ball straight to Hassan.

Iraq, who opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Jordan, were unable to create many clear-cut chances with Ahmed Ibrahim's climb above the Japanese defence to test keeper Eiji Kawashima, the biggest threat for the 2007 Asian Cup winners. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by John O'Brien)