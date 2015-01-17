BRISBANE Jan 17 South Korean striker Lee Jeong-hyeop scored a well-executed goal to give his team a surprise 1-0 lead over the host nation Australia in their crucial Group A clash at the Asian Cup on Saturday.

Lee, who was recalled to the starting lineup after missing South Korea's previous group win over Kuwait, broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute when he got his foot on to a perfectly angled cross from his team mate Lee Keun-ho.

The glance was just enough to divert the ball into the net at the far post, evading the diving Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan and giving the visitors the lead.

With both teams already assured of a place in the quarter-finals after winning their first two Group A matches, the match will decide which teams they play in the knockout phase.

The eventual Group A winners will play either Saudi Arabia or Uzbekistan in Melbourne while the runners-up will face China back in Brisbane.

The two regional powerhouses both adopted a cautious approach, resting several key players on a hot and humid evening at Brisbane's Lang Park that was invaded by thousands of moths.

The Australians only need to draw the match to top the group but Lee's goal gave the visitors the advantage at the break, prompting the likelihood of changes at halftime.

The hosts created several good scoring chances of their own in a free-flowing opening 45 minutes but missed their star striker Tim Cahill, who was one of the players rested.

Tomi Juric forced the South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jin-hyeon to make a sharp save at the near post after an attacking run while James Troisi just missed the target after he fooled the Korean defence in the box and turned quickly to shoot.

The match began in slightly bizarre circumstances when thousands of moths descended onto the stadium field and grandstands, forcing staff to vacuum some of the benches where players and officials were trying to sit.

In the other Group A match, being played at the same time in Newcastle, Oman and Kuwait were locked at 0-0. Neither team can adavance to the quarter-finals. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)