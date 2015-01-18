MELBOURNE Jan 18 Uzbekistan have reshuffled their team for Sunday's decisive Asian Cup Group B clash with Saudi Arabia in Melbourne.

Needing to win the match to advance to the quarter-finals, Uzbekistan made five changes to the starting side that lost to China on Wednesday.

Midfielders Shuhrat Muhammadjev, Jasur Khasanov, Sardor Rashidov and Jamshid Iskanderov were brought in along with striker Bakhodir Nasimov to boost the attack while Server Djeparov, Igor Sergeev, Sanjar Tursunov, Temur Kapadze, Akmal Shorakhmedov were all relegated the bench.

"We made mistakes in the game against China, and that is why we are in this position," Uzbekistan coach Mirdjalal Kasimov said.

"We only have one chance, only a win will help us. We are confident and we want to play our best football because we have been preparing very seriously for this game."

Three-time Asian Cup champions Saudi Arabia only need to draw the match to advance as the Group B runners-up, earning a quarter-final with Group A winners South Korea. China are assured of finishing top of Group B and playing Australia next.

Saudi Arabia made just one change to their starting lineup from the team that beat North Korea 4-1 with Yasser Al Shahrani returning to the defence at the exepnse of Hassan Muath Fallatah.

Saudi Arabia - Waleed Abdullah, Osama Hawsawi, Abdullah Al-Dossary, Yasser Al Shahrani, Omar Howsawi, Salman Alfaraj, Mohammed Al-Sahlawi, Saud Kariri, Salem Aldawsari, Nawaf Al-Abid, Naif Hazazi.

Ukbekistan - Ignatiy Nesterov, Shavkat Mulladjanov, Shuhrat Muhammadjev, Vitaliy Denisov, Anzur Ismailov, Azibek Haydarov, Jasur Khasanov, Sardor Rashidov, Jamshid Iskanderov, Bakhodir Nasimov, Odil Akhmedov. (Writing by Julian Linden; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)