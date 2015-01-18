CANBERRA Jan 18 China coach Alain Perrin resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes for his team's dead rubber against North Korea in Canberra on Sunday.

China, already assured of finishing at the top of the group standings and earning a quarter-final with Australia in Brisbane on Thursday, made just three changes to their starting lineup.

Hao Junmin, Cai Huikang and Sun Ke all came in to the run-on side, replacing Wu Xi, Wu Lei and Ren Hang, who was suspended after picking up two yellow cards.

"As professional football players we must always be ready to face challenges," Perrin said. "So we will try our best to play well and get the three points."

North Korea, unable to advance after losing their first two matches, made two changes with defender Ro Hak Su and midfielder O Hyok Chol coming in for Cha Jong Hyok and Ri Yong Jik.

China - Wang Dalei, Zhang Linpeng, Hao Junmin, Zhang Chengdong, Jiang Zhipeng, Mei Fang, Zheng Zhi, Cai Huikang, Yu Hai, Sun Ke, Gao Lin.

North Korea - Ri Mong Guk, Jang Song Hyok, Ro Hak Su, Jon Kwang Ik, Ryang Yong Gi, Pak Song Chol, Pak Kwang Ryong, Jong Il Gwan, O Hyok Chol, Sim Hyon Jin, Jang Kuk Chol. (Writing by Julian Linden; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)