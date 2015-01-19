BRISBANE Jan 19 Iran and the United Arab Emirates were scoreless at halftime in Monday's decisive Asian Cup Group C encounter after a frantic opening 45 minutes.

Although both teams have already booked their places in the quarter-finals, the prospect of avoiding Japan in the last eight ensured the match would be anything but meaningless.

Roared on by their fanatical supporters, the west Asian sides attacked each other from the outset on a hot and humid night at Brisbane's Lang Park.

Whoever wins will top the pool and play the Group D runner-up, most likely Iraq, while the losers can expect to line up opposite defending champions Japan.

If the match ends in a draw, the United Arab Emirates will advance as group winners due to their superior goal difference.

Iran, Asia's highest ranked team, did most of the attacking but UAE remained dangerous on the counter attack.

UAE defender Khamis Esmaeel unleashed a ferocious long-range volley that just went wide, while Amer Abdulrahman posed plenty of problems for the Iranian defence.

Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun also threatened on several occasions, climbing above the defenders but missing the target with his headers.

With both teams pushing forward and engaging in some wild goalmouth scrambles, tensions began to fray.

UAE defender Walid Abbas will miss his team's quarter-final after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament, while Azmoun and the Iranian captain Javad Nekounam were also booked. (Editing by John O'Brien)