BRISBANE Jan 19 Iran have made four changes for Monday's decisive Asian Cup group match against United Arab Emirates with coach Carlos Queiroz opting for fresher, younger legs.

With both teams already assured of a place in the quarter-finals, the pressure is off although the result will decide who finishes top and runner-up of Group C.

Whoever wins will top the standings and play the runner-up of Group D but if the match ends in a draw, United Arab Emirates will go through as the group winner because they have a better goal difference.

Queiroz indicated his intentions by calling up three attackers into his starting lineup -- Soroush Rafiei, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Vahid Amiry as well as Khosro Heidari, and giving some of his more experienced players a rest.

Ehsan Hajisafi, Masoud Shojaei, Vouria Ghafouri and Ashkan Dejagah were all relegated to the bench for the match at Brisbane's Lang Park on a hot and humid evening.

"It's important to take into consideration the players, they aren't accustomed to playing such intensive games every four days," Quieroz said.

"But there is no doubt we all play to win, because winning is the best medicine in football. There is no other medicine as good as winning a game.

"I trust all 23 players. You can't play in this competition with just 10 players. We want to win the game, but we don't need to take risks."

The United Arab Emirates took a more conservative approach, making just two changes. Defender Mohanad Salem replaced Hamdan Al-Kamali and Habib Al-Fardan moved into the midfield for Mohamed Abdulrahman.

"It is a very important match and we will try to show our quality. All teams want a positive result," United Arab Emirates coach Mahdi Ali said.

"Iran are a very good team and are ranked number one in Asia. It will be a tough game."

Lineups:

Iran - Alireza Haghighi; Jalal Hosseini, Mehrdad Pooladi, Khoso Heidari, Morteza Pouraliganji; Javad Nekounam, Vahid Amiry, Soroush Rafiei, Andranik Teymourian, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Sardar Azmoun.

United Arab Emirates - Majed Naser; Walid Abbas, Ali Ahmed Mabkhout, Mohamed Abdelaziz Sanqour, Mohanad Salem; Mohamed Ahmed Gharib, Amer Abdulrahman, Khamis Esmaeel, Habib Fardan, -Omar Abdulrahman; Ahmed Khalil. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)