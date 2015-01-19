SYDNEY Jan 19 Sayed Dhiya Shubbar scored 10 minutes before the break to give Bahrain a 1-0 halftime lead over Qatar in their final Asian Cup Group C match at a rain-soaked Stadium Australia on Monday.

With both teams having lost their first two matches at the tournament, neither can progress to the knockout stages so only pride was at stake as the two Gulf of Arabia nations battled in front of a tiny crowd.

Young Qatari striker Mohammed Muntari crashed the ball against the bar with a header after 24 minutes and Shubbar also found the woodwork for Bahrain four minutes later with a backpost header.

In the 35th minute, however, impressive Bahraini winger Faouzi Aaish skipped past two Qatar defenders to get to the byline before cutting the ball back for Shubbar.

The 22-year-old got a poor first touch before turning, retrieving the ball and firing it past Qatar goalkeeper Qasem Burhan into the back of the net.

Boualem Khoukhi should have equalised for Qatar just before halftime but chose to try and flick the ball into the net with his right foot rather than hit it first time with his left, allowing goalkeeper Hamad Mohamed Aldoseri to save with his face. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)