SYDNEY Jan 19 Former Asian player of the year Khalfan Ibrahim was left out of the matchday squad entirely for Qatar's third and final Asian Cup Group C match against Bahrain on Monday.

Khalfan scored Qatar's only goal of the tournament in their 4-1 opening defeat to the United Arab Emirates but was benched for the 1-0 loss to Iran in the second match, which ended the country's hopes of progressing.

Coach Djamel Belmadi, who bristled when questioned about Khalfan's omission against Iran, said that the move had been "tactical more than anything" and on Monday the 26-year-old playmaker was listed as "not playing" on the team sheet.

Abdelaziz Hatim was restored to a new-look midfield with Khaled Muftah and Ali Asadalla Thaimn set to start their first matches of the tournament.

Bahrain, who lost their first two matches and have no chance of progressing, also made three changes to their team for the match at Stadium Australia.

Coach Marjan Eid dropped goalkeeper Sayed Mohamed Abbas and two defenders from the side that lost 2-1 to the United Arab Emirates, bringing in Hamad Mohamed Aldoseri between the posts as well as veteran Husain Baba Mohamed and Abdulla Alhazaa

Qatar - Qasem Burhan; Almahdi Ali Mukhtar, Ibrahim Majed, Mohammed Abdullah Tresor; Khaled Muftah, Ali Asadalla Thaimn, Abdelaziz Hatim, Karim Boudiaf, Boualem Khoukhi; Hasan Al-Haydos, Mohammed Muntari

Bahrain - Hamad Mohamed Aldoseri; Abdulla Omar, Faouzi Aaish, Abdulla Alhazaa, Husain Baba Mohamed, Rashed Al-Hooti; Sayed Dhiya Shubbar, Abdulwahab Ali Al-Safi, Sayed Ahmed, Abdulwahab Al-Malood; Jaycee Okwunwanne (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)