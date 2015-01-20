MELBOURNE Jan 20 Japan had one foot in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup after Keisuke Honda gave the holders a 1-0 lead at halftime of their final Group D match against Jordan on Tuesday.

Despite winning their first two games, Japan still need a point at the Rectangular Stadium to be sure of a place in the last eight for the seventh straight tournament.

Jordan need an upset victory to have any realistic chance of progressing but that never looked like materialising in the first half as the four-time champion Samurai Blue dominated possession and left Ray Wilkins's side feeding on scraps.

Takashi Inui was at the heart of Japan's best moves and it was his through ball that led to Honda's third goal in three matches at the tournament after 24 minutes.

The attacking midfielder set Shinji Okazaki free inside the box and when Jordan goalkeeper Amer Shafi parried the striker's shot, Honda was on hand to slot the ball into the net from the angle.

It was a first goal from open play after two penalties for Honda, who hit the woodwork three times in Japan's last match against Iraq.

Shafi prevented Japan from going 2-0 up five minutes later when he saved brilliantly from Yuto Nagatomo when the fullback got his head on Honda's corner.

Jordan were hoping to catch Japan on the break at pace but were unable to get any meaningful attempts on goal with striker Hamza Al Dardour, who scored four goals against Palestine last week, starved of possession.

Japan, unchanged for the third straight match, got stronger as the half progressed and looked comfortably on their way to a quarter-final against United Arab Emirates in Sydney on Friday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)